3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $650,000

2007 Tokay Street (Google Street View)

A 1,227-square-foot house built in 1990 has changed hands.

The property located at 2007 Tokay Street in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 1, 2023, for $650,000, or $530 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the home comes with a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Lansbury Street in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,652-square-foot home was sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $418. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,628-square-foot home on Malachite Way in Santa Rosa sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $442. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,755-square-foot home at 2111 Bedford Street in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $737,500, a price per square foot of $268. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.