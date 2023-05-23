3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $650,000

The property located at 3136 Hoen Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on May 5, 2023 for $650,000, or $462 per square foot. The house, built in 1964, has an interior space of 1,408 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,630-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Sidney Square in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,702-square-foot home was sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $329.

A 2,259-square-foot home at 3542 Fir Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $640,000, a price per square foot of $283.

In April 2023, a 1,717-square-foot home on Neotomas Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $553.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.