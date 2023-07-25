3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $676,000

A house located at 4120 Siskiyou Avenue in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 1,602-square-foot property, built in 1974, was sold on July 6, 2023. The $676,000 purchase price works out to $422 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 6,098 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In April 2023, a 1,415-square-foot home on Calavaras Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $569. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,548-square-foot home at 2005 Contra Costa Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $735,000, a price per square foot of $475. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,594-square-foot home was sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $445. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

