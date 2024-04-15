3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $695,000

2530 Tamarisk Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,702-square-foot house built in 1965 has changed hands.

The property located at 2530 Tamarisk Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 27, 2024, for $695,000, or $408 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides a two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property occupies a lot of 8,276 square feet.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.