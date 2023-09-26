3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $730,000

1169 Levine Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 1169 Levine Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 7, 2023 for $730,000, or $494 per square foot.

The house, built in 1985, has an interior space of 1,477 square feet. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In August 2023, a 1,908-square-foot home on Putney Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $349. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Levine Drive in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,908-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $367. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,786-square-foot home at 2157 Little River Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $721,000, a price per square foot of $404. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.