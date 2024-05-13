3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $760,000

5543 Rainbow Circle (Google Street View)

The property located at 5543 Rainbow Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on April 24, 2024 for $760,000, or $493 per square foot.

The house, built in 1998, has an interior space of 1,541 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. The property occupies a lot of 4,791 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In April 2023, a 1,541-square-foot home on Raters Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $487. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Raters Drive in Santa Rosa in October 2023 a 1,126-square-foot home was sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $608. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,541-square-foot home at 5518 Rainbow Circle in Santa Rosa sold in April 2024 for $812,000, a price per square foot of $527. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.