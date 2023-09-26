3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $770,000

114 Alderbrook Drive (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 114 Alderbrook Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 8, 2023. The $770,000 purchase price works out to $369 per square foot.

The house, built in 1945, has an interior space of 2,084 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a detached one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In December 2022, a 1,402-square-foot home on Alderbrook Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $510. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,301-square-foot home at 163 California Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $847,000, a price per square foot of $651. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Leonard Avenue in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,165-square-foot home was sold for $746,000, a price per square foot of $640. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

