3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $790,000

414 Garfield Park Avenue

A house located at 414 Garfield Park Avenue in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 1,400-square-foot property, built in 1965, was sold on Aug. 25, 2023, for $790,000, or $564 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Gold Lake Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,400-square-foot home was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $418. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,212-square-foot home on Garfield Park Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $829,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,456-square-foot home at 510 Garfield Park Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $498. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

