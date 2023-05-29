3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $860,000

The property located at 2000 Los Olivos Road in Santa Rosa was sold on May 15, 2023. The $860,000 purchase price works out to $437 per square foot. The house, built in 1940, has an interior space of 1,966 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In April 2023, a 2,886-square-foot home on Manzanita Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $1,594,500, a price per square foot of $552.

A 1,772-square-foot home at 3863 Shadowhill Drive in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $775,000, a price per square foot of $437.

On Forest Glen Way in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 2,285-square-foot home was sold for $858,000, a price per square foot of $375.

