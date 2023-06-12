3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $925,000

A house located at 1898 Bennett Meadows Lane in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 1,829-square-foot property, built in 1987, was sold on May 19, 2023, for $925,000, or $506 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 9,147-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Lornadell Lane in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 3,384-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $281.

In April 2023, a 1,717-square-foot home on Neotomas Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $553.

A 1,501-square-foot home at 2527 Tachevah Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $655,000, a price per square foot of $436.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.