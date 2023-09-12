3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $937,500

2025 Rolling Hill Drive (Google Street View)

A 2,151-square-foot house built in 1966 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 2025 Rolling Hill Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 28, 2023. The $937,500 purchase price works out to $436 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,621-square-foot home at 2053 Rolling Hill Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $985,000, a price per square foot of $608. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hillside Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,764-square-foot home was sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,914-square-foot home on Eastwood Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,000,500, a price per square foot of $523. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

