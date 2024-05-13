3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $950,000

1700 Pamela Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 1700 Pamela Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,460-square-foot property, built in 1955, was sold on April 23, 2024, for $950,000, or $651 per square foot.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes a garage. The property is set on a 9,147-square-foot lot, with a notable addition of a pool.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Dowling Court in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,563-square-foot home was sold for $1,175,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2023, a 2,501-square-foot home on Grosse Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $1,270,000, a price per square foot of $508. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,008-square-foot home at 2414 Mendota Way in Santa Rosa sold in March 2024 for $1,500,000, a price per square foot of $747. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.