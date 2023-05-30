3-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $995,000

A 1,971-square-foot house built in 1955 has changed hands. The property located at 2140 Hyland Court in Santa Rosa was sold on May 9, 2023. The $995,000 purchase price works out to $505 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Beverly Way in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,853-square-foot home was sold for $991,000, a price per square foot of $347.

In May 2023, a 2,420-square-foot home on Sycamore Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $496.

A 2,045-square-foot home at 1515 Mayten Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $741,000, a price per square foot of $362.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.