3-bedroom home sells in Sebastopol for $1.2 million

8967 Oak Grove Avenue (Google Street View)

A house located at 8967 Oak Grove Avenue in Sebastopol has new owners.

The 1,779-square-foot property, built in 1992, was sold on Aug. 28, 2023, for $1,200,000, or $675 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In April 2023, a 1,308-square-foot home on Brush Street in Graton sold for $765,000, a price per square foot of $585. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,660-square-foot home at 3112 Brush Street in Graton sold in April 2023 for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $678. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Mueller Road in Sebastopol in May 2023 a 2,872-square-foot home was sold for $1,320,000, a price per square foot of $460. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

