3-bedroom home sells in Sebastopol for $950,000

A house located at 7960 Soll Court in Sebastopol has a new owner. The 1,853-square-foot property, built in 2001, was sold on April 17, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $513 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In December 2022, a 3,956-square-foot home on Dufranc Avenue in Sebastopol sold for $2,264,500, a price per square foot of $572.

A 3,576-square-foot home at 629 Dufranc Avenue in Sebastopol sold in April 2023 for $3,250,000, a price per square foot of $909.

On Teresa Court in Sebastopol in March 2023 a 1,771-square-foot home was sold for $989,000, a price per square foot of $558.

