3-bedroom home sells in Windsor for $1.3 million

A spacious house located at 9663 Lakewood Drive in Windsor has new owners.

The 2,190-square-foot property, built in 1985, was sold on Aug. 17, 2023. The $1,324,013 purchase price works out to $605 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a garage. The property's backyard is further enhanced by a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,554-square-foot home at 187 Jensen Lane in Windsor sold in June 2023 for $1,020,000, a price per square foot of $656. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Lakewood Drive in Windsor in May 2023 a 2,079-square-foot home was sold for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $517. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,624-square-foot home on Gordon Court in Windsor sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $440. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

