4-bedroom home in Cloverdale sells for $760,000

A spacious house located at 113 St Michael Court in Cloverdale has new owners. The 2,001-square-foot property, built in 2002, was sold on June 7, 2023, for $760,000, or $380 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Chablis Way in Cloverdale in March 2023 a 1,284-square-foot home was sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $475. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,392-square-foot home at 0 None in Cloverdale sold in February 2023 for $610,000, a price per square foot of $438. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,392-square-foot home on Lavender Court in Cloverdale sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $478. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.