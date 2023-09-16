4-bedroom home in Healdsburg sells for $1.3 million

A 2,282-square-foot house built in 1987 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 332 Burgundy Road in Healdsburg was sold on Aug. 28, 2023, for $1,300,000, or $570 per square foot. This single-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes a three-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,177-square-foot home at 221 Chiquita Road in Healdsburg sold in April 2023 for $2,320,000, a price per square foot of $1,066. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,955-square-foot home on Chiquita Road in Healdsburg sold for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $512. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Canyon Run in Healdsburg in August 2023 a 1,926-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $545. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.