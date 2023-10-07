4-bedroom home in Healdsburg sells for $2.6 million

816 Revel Road (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 816 Revel Road in Healdsburg has new owners.

The 4,076-square-foot property, built in 1990, was sold on Sept. 19, 2023, for $2,572,000, or $631 per square foot.

This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and six baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Sunset Drive in Healdsburg in July 2023 a 1,914-square-foot home was sold for $1,595,000, a price per square foot of $833. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 2,274-square-foot home on North Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg sold for $3,050,000, a price per square foot of $1,341. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,862-square-foot home at 524 Jachetta Court in Healdsburg sold in May 2023 for $1,195,000, a price per square foot of $642. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

