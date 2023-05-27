4-bedroom home in Petaluma sells for $1.2 million

A 2,388-square-foot house built in 1990 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 158 Windsor Drive in Petaluma was sold on May 5, 2023. The $1,160,000 purchase price works out to $486 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In February 2023, a 2,340-square-foot home on Haven Drive in Petaluma sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $577.

A 2,484-square-foot home at 1227 B Street in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $483.

On Cambridge Lane in Petaluma in December 2022 a 2,589-square-foot home was sold for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $386.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.