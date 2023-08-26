4-bedroom home in Petaluma sells for $1.3 million

A 3,141-square-foot house built in 2010 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 214 Jacquelyn Lane in Petaluma was sold on Aug. 4, 2023, for $1,310,000, or $417 per square foot. This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house features an attached three-car garage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 3,353-square-foot home at 74 Rovina Lane in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $1,400,000, a price per square foot of $418. The home has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 3,368-square-foot home on Alexa Court in Petaluma sold for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $460. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Petaluma Boulevard in Petaluma in June 2023 a 924-square-foot home was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $595. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

