4-bedroom home in Petaluma sells for $1.4 million

313 Black Oak Drive (Google Street View)

A 2,274-square-foot house built in 1993 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 313 Black Oak Drive in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 11, 2023, for $1,365,000, or $600 per square foot. This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 2,514-square-foot home at 173 Grevillia Drive in Petaluma sold in September 2023 for $1,375,000, a price per square foot of $547. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Simon Drive in Petaluma in July 2023 a 2,514-square-foot home was sold for $1,465,000, a price per square foot of $583. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,862-square-foot home on I Extension Street in Petaluma sold for $1,260,000, a price per square foot of $677. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.