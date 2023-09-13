4-bedroom home in Rohnert Park sells for $610,000

A house located at 724 Brett Avenue in Rohnert Park has a new owner.

The 1,300-square-foot property, built in 1969, was sold on Aug. 21, 2023, for $610,000, or $469 per square foot. This single-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In April 2023, a 1,400-square-foot home on Barry Court in Rohnert Park sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $479. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,434-square-foot home at 703 Brett Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in May 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $488. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Santa Barbara Drive in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 900-square-foot home was sold for $605,000, a price per square foot of $672. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

