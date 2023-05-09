4-bedroom home in Rohnert Park sells for $670,000

A house located at 730 Barry Court in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 1,400-square-foot property, built in 1971, was sold on April 19, 2023, for $670,000, or $479 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,300-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Santa Barbara Drive in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 900-square-foot home was sold for $605,000, a price per square foot of $672.

In January 2023, a 1,269-square-foot home on Burton Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $504.

A 1,300-square-foot home at 7642 Bernice Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in December 2022 for $705,000, a price per square foot of $542.

