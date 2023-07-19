4-bedroom home in Rohnert Park sells for $730,000

The property located at 1375 Middlebrook Way in Rohnert Park was sold on June 27, 2023. The $730,000 purchase price works out to $401 per square foot. The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 1,821 square feet. This two-story home offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The property sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In May 2023, a 1,816-square-foot home on Monet Place in Rohnert Park sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $407. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Monet Place in Rohnert Park in June 2023 a 1,796-square-foot home was sold for $669,000, a price per square foot of $372. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,821-square-foot home at 7479 Monet Place in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $780,000, a price per square foot of $428. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.