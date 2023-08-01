4-bedroom home in Rohnert Park sells for $735,000

A 1,344-square-foot house built in 1973 has changed hands. The property located at 569 Lorraine Court in Rohnert Park was sold on July 14, 2023, for $735,000, or $547 per square foot. This single-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a one-car garage. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 5,662 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,344-square-foot home at 8886 Lancaster Drive in Rohnert Park sold in May 2023 for $730,000, a price per square foot of $543. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Lilac Way in Rohnert Park in May 2023 a 1,408-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $483. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,680-square-foot home on Lorraine Court in Rohnert Park sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $354. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.