4-bedroom home in Rohnert Park sells for $775,000

A house located at 1419 Mathias Place in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 1,816-square-foot property, built in 1988, was sold on July 7, 2023, for $775,000, or $427 per square foot. This single-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property's lot measures 4,791 square feet square feet in area.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In February 2023, a 2,341-square-foot home on Mallory Place in Rohnert Park sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $363. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,416-square-foot home at 8034 Manchester Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $840,000, a price per square foot of $348. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Mainsail Drive in Rohnert Park in April 2023 a 1,692-square-foot home was sold for $811,500, a price per square foot of $480. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.