4-bedroom home in Rohnert Park sells for $870,000

The spacious, recently built property located at 1600 Kassidy Place in Rohnert Park was sold on May 24, 2023 for $870,000, or $347 per square foot. The house, built in 2017, has an interior space of 2,507 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4,164-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Kirby Place in Rohnert Park in April 2023 a 2,342-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $342.

A 2,839-square-foot home at 5033 King Place in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $940,000, a price per square foot of $331.

In April 2023, a 2,342-square-foot home on Kelliann Place in Rohnert Park sold for $847,000, a price per square foot of $362.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.