4-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $1.1 million

4808 Lucy Court (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 4808 Lucy Court in Santa Rosa was sold on April 23, 2024.

The $1,095,000 purchase price works out to $350 per square foot.

The house, built in 1999, has an interior space of 3,130 square feet.

This two-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and four baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,098 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Newanga Court in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 2,543-square-foot home was sold for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $393. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 2,210-square-foot home on Newanga Court in Santa Rosa sold for $1,045,000, a price per square foot of $473. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,313-square-foot home at 4705 Stonehedge Drive in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.