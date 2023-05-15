4-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $1.1 million

A 1,990-square-foot house built in 1971 has changed hands. The property located at 4916 Kinsington Court in Santa Rosa was sold on April 24, 2023. The $1,050,000 purchase price works out to $528 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,756-square-foot home on Rockmeadow Place in Santa Rosa sold for $487,500, a price per square foot of $278.

On Newanga Avenue in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 3,414-square-foot home was sold for $1,750,000, a price per square foot of $513.

A 1,804-square-foot home at 4977 Hoen Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $740,000, a price per square foot of $410.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.