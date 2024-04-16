4-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $1.4 million

4744 Devonshire Place (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 4744 Devonshire Place in Santa Rosa was sold on March 26, 2024.

The $1,400,000 purchase price works out to $465 per square foot.

The house, built in 1994, has an interior space of 3,008 square feet.

This two-story home offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the house provides an attached three-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property sits on a 9,147-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In June 2023, a 2,805-square-foot home on Devonshire Place in Santa Rosa sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $481. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,313-square-foot home at 4705 Stonehedge Drive in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Lucy Court in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,871-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

