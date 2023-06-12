4-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $1.6 million

A 3,283-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 5518 Pepperwood Road in Santa Rosa was sold on May 25, 2023. The $1,630,000 purchase price works out to $496 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.

