4-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $2.7 million

4010 Rincon Ridge Drive (Google Street View)

A spacious new house located at 4010 Rincon Ridge Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 3,722-square-foot property, built in 2021, was sold on Sept. 8, 2023, for $2,650,000, or $712 per square foot. This single-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and five baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the home includes an attached three-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 3,382-square-foot home at 3768 Crown Hill Drive in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $462,500, a price per square foot of $137. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 4,276-square-foot home on Newgate Court in Santa Rosa sold for $1,300,000, a price per square foot of $304. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Millbrook Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 2,757-square-foot home was sold for $1,430,000, a price per square foot of $519. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

