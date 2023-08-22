4-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $560,000

A house located at 3267 Newton Street in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,476-square-foot property, built in 2000, was sold on Aug. 3, 2023, for $560,000, or $379 per square foot. This two-story home offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In April 2023, a 1,106-square-foot home on Gio Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $533. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Powderhorn Avenue in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,310-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $496. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,230-square-foot home at 121 Todd Road in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $420,000, a price per square foot of $341. The home has 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.