4-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $735,000

A spacious house located at 3976 Louis Krohn Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,501-square-foot property, built in 2004, was sold on April 5, 2023, for $735,000, or $294 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,617-square-foot home at 3913 Louis Krohn Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $635,000, a price per square foot of $393.

In April 2023, a 1,304-square-foot home on Louis Krohn Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $479.

On Lemur Street in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,554-square-foot home was sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $399.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.