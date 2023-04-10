4-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $820,000

A spacious house located at 5515 El Encanto Circle in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,394-square-foot property, built in 1976, was sold on March 21, 2023. The $820,000 purchase price works out to $343 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,620-square-foot home at 275 Beech Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $710,500, a price per square foot of $439.

In February 2023, a 1,240-square-foot home on Melita Road in Santa Rosa sold for $679,000, a price per square foot of $548.

On Owl Light Terrace in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 2,876-square-foot home was sold for $985,000, a price per square foot of $342.

