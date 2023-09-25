4-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $925,000

613 Rinaldo Street (Google Street View)

A 2,960-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 613 Rinaldo Street in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 6, 2023. The $925,000 purchase price works out to $313 per square foot. This single-story home provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property's backyard is further enhanced by a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In May 2023, a 1,443-square-foot home on Montclair Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $827,500, a price per square foot of $573. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,384-square-foot home at 659 Montclair Drive in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $790,000, a price per square foot of $571. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Sentinel Court in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 2,488-square-foot home was sold for $990,000, a price per square foot of $398. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.