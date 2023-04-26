4-bedroom home in Sebastopol sells for $1.1 million

A spacious house located at 7075 Fellers Lane in Sebastopol has a new owner. The 2,635-square-foot property, built in 1995, was sold on April 10, 2023. The $1,060,000 purchase price works out to $402 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Litchfield Avenue in Sebastopol in December 2022 a 2,169-square-foot home was sold for $845,000, a price per square foot of $390.

A 1,606-square-foot home at 811 McFarlane Avenue in Sebastopol sold in January 2023 for $840,000, a price per square foot of $523.

In February 2023, a 1,368-square-foot home on High Street in Sebastopol sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $512.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.