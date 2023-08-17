4-bedroom home in Windsor sells for $600,000

A house located at 679 Windsor River Road in Windsor has a new owner. The 1,344-square-foot property, built in 1970, was sold on July 31, 2023. The $600,000 purchase price works out to $446 per square foot. This single-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Situated on a spacious 6,969-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Stellar Lane in Windsor in April 2023 a 1,500-square-foot home was sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $473. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,234-square-foot home on Duncan Drive in Windsor sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 4,295-square-foot home at 808 Colleen Drive in Windsor sold in June 2023 for $1,283,000, a price per square foot of $299. The home has 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.