4-bedroom home in Windsor sells for $778,000

A spacious house located at 9301 Kensington Lane in Windsor has new owners. The 2,102-square-foot property, built in 1992, was sold on March 1, 2023, for $778,000, or $370 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Wellington Circle in Windsor in January 2023 a 1,782-square-foot home was sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $295.

In December 2022, a 1,056-square-foot home on Gemini Drive in Windsor sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $540.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.