4-bedroom home in Windsor sells for $910,000

The spacious property located at 9212 Piccadilly Circle in Windsor was sold on April 17, 2023. The $910,000 purchase price works out to $366 per square foot. The house, built in 1990, has an interior space of 2,488 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Piccadilly Circle in Windsor in March 2023 a 2,674-square-foot home was sold for $926,000, a price per square foot of $346.

In February 2023, a 1,544-square-foot home on Espana Way in Windsor sold for $741,000, a price per square foot of $480.

A 1,544-square-foot home at 244 Buena Tierra Way in Windsor sold in February 2023 for $805,000, a price per square foot of $521.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.