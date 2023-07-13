4-bedroom home in Windsor sells for $925,000

The spacious property located at 1174 Mitchell Lane in Windsor was sold on June 21, 2023. The $925,000 purchase price works out to $352 per square foot. The house, built in 2001, has an interior space of 2,631 square feet. This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In May 2023, a 1,811-square-foot home on Birdie Drive in Windsor sold for $872,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,710-square-foot home at 1409 Birdie Drive in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $900,000, a price per square foot of $332. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Mitchell Lane in Windsor in January 2023 a 1,760-square-foot home was sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $469. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

