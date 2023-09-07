4-bedroom home in Windsor sells for $975,000

535 Piccadilly Place (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 535 Piccadilly Place in Windsor has new owners.

The 2,174-square-foot property, built in 1996, was sold on Aug. 18, 2023. The $975,000 purchase price works out to $448 per square foot. This two-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property's backyard additionally features a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Piccadilly Circle in Windsor in April 2023 a 2,488-square-foot home was sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $360. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,674-square-foot home at 9156 Piccadilly Circle in Windsor sold in March 2023 for $926,000, a price per square foot of $346. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 2,488-square-foot home on Piccadilly Circle in Windsor sold for $910,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

