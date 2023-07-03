4-bedroom home sells for $1.4 million in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 4714 Devonshire Place in Santa Rosa was sold on June 16, 2023 for $1,350,000, or $481 per square foot. The house, built in 1994, has an interior space of 2,805 square feet. This two-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. Situated on a spacious 7,840-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,871-square-foot home at 4805 Lucy Court in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Rockmeadow Place in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,756-square-foot home was sold for $487,500, a price per square foot of $278. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,990-square-foot home on Kinsington Court in Santa Rosa sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $528. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.