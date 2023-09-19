4-bedroom home sells for $1.5 million in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 2704 McKeon Way in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 30, 2023. The $1,525,000 purchase price works out to $452 per square foot.

The house, built in 2004, has an interior space of 3,372 square feet. This two-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house includes an attached four-car garage.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Plum Meadow Court in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 2,480-square-foot home was sold for $980,000, a price per square foot of $395. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,637-square-foot home on Parkwood Court in Santa Rosa sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $348. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,900-square-foot home at 2742 Treetops Way in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $1,370,000, a price per square foot of $472. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.