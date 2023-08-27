4-bedroom home sells for $1.8 million in Petaluma

A 3,094-square-foot house built in 1998 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 904 Melanie Court in Petaluma was sold on Aug. 9, 2023. The $1,830,000 purchase price works out to $591 per square foot. This single-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Raymond hts. in Petaluma in May 2023 a 1,563-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $608. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,514-square-foot home at 839 Sixth Street in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $811,000, a price per square foot of $536. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,169-square-foot home on Grant Avenue in Petaluma sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $766. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.