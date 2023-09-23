4-bedroom home sells for $2.1 million in Petaluma

206 Sunnyslope Avenue (Google Street View)

A 4,824-square-foot house built in 1900 has changed hands.

The spacious historic property located at 206 Sunnyslope Avenue in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 1, 2023. The $2,075,000 purchase price works out to $430 per square foot. This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of composition shingles materials. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property's backyard also boasts a pool.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On D Street in Petaluma in August 2023 a 1,186-square-foot home was sold for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $906. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In December 2022, a 1,497-square-foot home on El Rose Drive in Petaluma sold for $1,275,000, a price per square foot of $852. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,779-square-foot home at 10 El Rose Drive in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $604. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

