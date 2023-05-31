4-bedroom home sells for $490,000 in Cloverdale

A house located at 142 Allen Avenue in Cloverdale has new owners. The 1,268-square-foot property, built in 1955, was sold on May 12, 2023, for $490,000, or $386 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 2,056-square-foot home at 105 Del Webb Drive in Cloverdale sold in April 2023 for $680,000, a price per square foot of $331.

On Wisteria Circle in Cloverdale in April 2023 a 1,750-square-foot home was sold for $682,500, a price per square foot of $390.

In March 2023, a 1,300-square-foot home on Gentle Breeze Way in Cloverdale sold for $549,000, a price per square foot of $422.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.