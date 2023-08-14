4-bedroom home sells for $625,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 708 Saint Mary Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 24, 2023. The $625,000 purchase price works out to $453 per square foot. The house, built in 1975, has an interior space of 1,380 square feet. This single-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property encompasses a generous 6,098 square feet of land.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,212-square-foot home at 5008 Parkhurst Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $635,000, a price per square foot of $524. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 2,005-square-foot home on Benjamins Court in Santa Rosa sold for $899,000, a price per square foot of $448. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Sunshine Avenue in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,358-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $552. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.