4-bedroom home sells for $630,000 in Santa Rosa

A house located at 605 Palomino Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 1,330-square-foot property, built in 1955, was sold on May 4, 2023. The $630,000 purchase price works out to $474 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Kingwood Street in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,541-square-foot home was sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $344.

In March 2023, a 1,100-square-foot home on Kingwood Street in Santa Rosa sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $409.

A 1,686-square-foot home at 913 Renee Court in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $600,000, a price per square foot of $356.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.